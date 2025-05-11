Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veren were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,082,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,947,000 after purchasing an additional 507,176 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Veren by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,454,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,099,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veren by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,606,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Stock Performance

NYSE VRN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. Veren Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

