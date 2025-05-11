Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of LiveRamp worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,814.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

