EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 317.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,435 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of EZCORP worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on EZCORP in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EZCORP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

