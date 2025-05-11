Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,378 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $779.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

