Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $198,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 4.5 %

ZD stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.57. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

