Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 660,988 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,988 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 4,671,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Gold by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,925,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGD opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

