Interval Partners LP Has $40.52 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,004 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Interval Partners LP owned 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

