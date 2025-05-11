Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $8.91 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

