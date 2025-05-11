Interval Partners LP Purchases 211,617 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the period. Flowserve comprises approximately 1.6% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 1.08% of Flowserve worth $81,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 231,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Flowserve by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

