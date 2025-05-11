Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Dividend of $1.07 on June 2nd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0706 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Rexel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RXEEY opened at $28.48 on Friday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

