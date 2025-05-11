Rexel S.A. (RXEEY) to Issue Dividend of $1.07 on June 2nd

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0706 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Rexel Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of RXEEY opened at $28.48 on Friday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.
Rexel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rexel
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.