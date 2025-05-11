Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

