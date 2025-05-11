uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25, Zacks reports. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million.

uniQure Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $12.78 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,461.66. This trade represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 in the last ninety days. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

