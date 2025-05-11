22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives Sell (E) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.04 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

