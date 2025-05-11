Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Shares of FROG opened at $38.71 on Friday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,925.80. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,386,797.44. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,488. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in JFrog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

