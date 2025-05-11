International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

NYSE IFF opened at $73.46 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

