Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Essent Group stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.
