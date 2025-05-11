Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

