Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $15.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
