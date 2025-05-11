Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. 1,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Anglo American Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

