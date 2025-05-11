Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$35.50 and last traded at C$35.50. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.37.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$747.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

