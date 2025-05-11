Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Ocado Group Trading Down 4.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
