American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 64,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 196,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of American Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of American Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
