Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. 1,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

