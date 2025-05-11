Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Input Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.
Input Capital Company Profile
SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.