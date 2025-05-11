Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 10,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 5.78%.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
