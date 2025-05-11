Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €59.60 ($66.97) and last traded at €59.54 ($66.90). Approximately 12,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.32 ($66.65).

Covestro Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

