Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCD stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $26.16.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
