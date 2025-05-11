Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647,590 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 124,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

