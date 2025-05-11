Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 153,117 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,117 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Ameren worth $35,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

