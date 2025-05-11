Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,075 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 14.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $126,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

