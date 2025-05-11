Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Synopsys stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $482.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.18 and its 200 day moving average is $489.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

