Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $606,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

ARMK stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.20. Aramark has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

