Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,542 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 5.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $175,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Shares of PLTR opened at $117.36 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $125.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

