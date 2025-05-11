Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.74.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

