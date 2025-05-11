First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in First Busey stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

First Busey Stock Down 1.4 %

BUSE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUSE. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after buying an additional 1,613,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,500,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 110,895 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after buying an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 230,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

