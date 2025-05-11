Focus Partners Wealth Has $54.36 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $54,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $217.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average is $258.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

