Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 4,924 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,332,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 328,893 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

