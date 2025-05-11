Ellevest Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

