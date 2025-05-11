Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 210.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,786 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 1.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.