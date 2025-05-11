Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,609 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

O opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

