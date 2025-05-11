First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.96 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

