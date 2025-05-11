MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.11 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 11,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,741.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,724,941 shares in the company, valued at $27,288,566.62. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

