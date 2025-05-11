Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,769,147. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

