Junto Capital Management LP Sells 301,554 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 301,554 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

APH stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

