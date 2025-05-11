Ethic Inc. Decreases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $541.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

