Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 314,386 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,386 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

