CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Trimmed by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 7.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,546,000 after purchasing an additional 826,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

CRH stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.