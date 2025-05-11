CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Trimmed by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up about 7.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,163,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,719,000 after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,546,000 after purchasing an additional 826,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 0.8 %
CRH stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.
CRH Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
