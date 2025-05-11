Fiduciary Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

