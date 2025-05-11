United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

URI stock opened at $672.53 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

