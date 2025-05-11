JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $628.28 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641,313 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 3.7% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $628,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 83.05%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.