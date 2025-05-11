5,540 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by JNE Partners LLP

JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.2% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,776,000 after buying an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $122,714,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $100,845,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 908,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.